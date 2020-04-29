Viberg

Mule Gaucho Calf Suede

The Mule has appeared in both eastern and western cultures and has been worn by both men and women dating back to Ancient Rome. Defined by its backless design, the Mule is a causal and comfortable style that can be easily slipped on and off. Our version is an adaption of our Slipper pattern and features a wholecut upper and French Binding on the seams. A perfect option for the warmer months as well as a year round indoor-outdoor solution.