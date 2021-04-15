United States
& Other Stories x Rejina Pyo
Mulberry Silk Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
$249.00
At & Other Stories
Tiered Mulberry silk midi dress featuring a gently pleated finish, a scoop neckline and ruched puff sleeves that can be worn off-shoulder. Mulberry silk Zipper at the back Length of dress: 103.3cm / 40.7" (Size 36) This piece is part of our limited co-lab collection with Rejina Pyo. Known for her bold colours and strong silhouettes, Rejina Pyo is a South Korean fashion designer based in London.