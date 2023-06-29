Brooklinen

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

$69.00 $55.20

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

What are the benefits of sleeping on silk? Sleeping on our luxurious Mulberry Silk protects skin and hair from friction damage. Our Mulberry Silk is versatile: it's naturally cool to the touch while possessing a breathable yet insulating fabric, which makes it great for all seasons. OEKO-TEX® certified for chemical safety 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Includes 1 pillowcase with envelope closure Made in China