Brooklinen

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

$59.00 $47.20

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

Step 1: Shake well before use. Step 2: Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Use alone as the final step for flawless skin or as a primer before you apply makeup. Use a water-resistant sunscreen if swimming or sweating. Reapply every 2 hours. Children under 6 months of age: ask a doctor.