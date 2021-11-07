Brooklinen

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

$59.00 $53.10

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

Our luxurious 100% Mulberry Silk protects skin and hair from friction damage. Feels fancy, too. Cool to the touch Naturally cool to the touch, silk is a breathable yet insulating fabric. Machine Washable Dry cleaner not necessary. You can wash our silk at home. Protects skin and hair Silk’s smooth finish lacks friction so it won’t leave lines, or cause damage to skin or hair. 100% Mulberry Silk Our silk comes from silkworms fed an exclusive mulberry leaf diet—just as it was done centuries ago.