Brooklinen

Mulberry Silk Eyemask

$29.00 $26.10

What are the benefits of sleeping with a silk eyemask? Sleeping on our luxurious Mulberry Silk protects skin and hair from friction damage. Our Mulberry Silk is versatile: it's naturally cool to the touch while possessing a breathable yet insulating fabric, which makes it great for all seasons. Luxurious charmeuse weave Prevents creases around eyes Soft and gentle elastic band Made in China 4.3 x 8.6”