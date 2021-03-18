United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Brooklinen
Mulberry Silk Eyemask
$29.00$26.10
At Brooklinen
What are the benefits of sleeping with a silk eyemask? Sleeping on our luxurious Mulberry Silk protects skin and hair from friction damage. Our Mulberry Silk is versatile: it's naturally cool to the touch while possessing a breathable yet insulating fabric, which makes it great for all seasons. Luxurious charmeuse weave Prevents creases around eyes Soft and gentle elastic band Made in China 4.3 x 8.6”