TylerTylerStore

Double Walled Heat Milk Coffee Cup

$34.99 $29.75

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Prevent Scald Cartoon Lovely Double Glass Milk Coffee Cup With Round Mouth Feature: Double-wall Insulated Glasses, each mug boasting a cute animal that holds 200ml. Can be used for Capucinno cups, Lungo cups, Macchiato, Latte, Espresso cups, Demitasse cups, Tea, smoothie and juice. Give that someone special in your life something that they will definitely,Best Gift for family,friend,colleague,kid. Espresso mug made of lead-free high quality borosilicate-glass, Food grade materials are healthier Made of heat and condensation-resistant borosilicate glass, which is more durable and perfect than common glass that gives a smooth finish and a crystal clear look. Keeps your liquid hot while keeping your hands cool. Notice: Please allow 1-2cm error due to manual measurement. Pls make sure you do not mind before you bid. The colors may have different as the difference display,pls understand. If you have any problems, please contact us before open the dispute or give negative feedback,we will try our best to help you,thank you! Package Include: 1x cup