Helen Levi

Mug - Coral

$60.00 $40.79

Buy Now Review It

At ban.do

Has sand art ever made you crave a latte? Helen Levi created this custom pink mug just for us! We love the slightly rough brown clay against the coral to create a cool contrast. Oh, and did you know she uses three different colors of clay to make these? Yep, no colored glaze here (just clear on the inside for a glossy finish).