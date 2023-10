Ember

Mug 2 (14oz)

$149.95

Buy Now Review It

At Ember

The Chromat Sol Bottom: Red ribbed lycra high-cut high-waisted bottom with adjustable straps and clear buckle closures. Also available in a wide option with a rounder crotch gusset for a soft package. Model wears size Medium + 3X. Ethically made in Bulgaria with sustainable, regenerated nylon spun from recovered fishing nets and soft French jacquard rib.