Mudcloth Stocking

$78.00

Style No. 79852216; Color Code: 011 Be eco-conscious this holiday season with this special handmade mudcloth stocking from Jenna Bee. Features: Classic stocking shape, naturally dyed and painted fabric from Mali artisans, rolled canvas cuff, loop hanger, yarn tassel, wood bead details Why We <3 It: This stocking is the perfect way to support small artisans and businesses during this festive time of year. What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product is Artisan Made. It is thoughtfully crafted by an artisan partner, which includes 501(c)3 nonprofits or small businesses around the world that create hand-touched, unique pieces in small batches under ethical conditions.