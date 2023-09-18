Go-To Skincare

Much Plumper Skin

Benefits Cruelty-free •Hydrating •Firming •Plumping •Smoothing The MECCA view A hydrating serum packed with peptides, provitamin B5 and four types of hyaluronic acid to expertly quench and plump your skin. Designed to deeply replenish even extremely dry or dehydrated skin, Much Plumper Skin boosts and seals in moisture levels, giving bouncy, radiant skin. The four types of hyaluronic acid offer multi-targeted hydration, penetrating deep within the skin’s barrier to protect you from dehydration and prevent trans-epidermal water loss. Restore moisture levels, soothe, and give skin an instant boost of hydration and bounce. Key ingredients Sodium hyaluronate: the salt form of hyaluronic acid. This ingredient helps to bind water to the skin and maintain balanced hydration levels. Panthenol: also known as Provitamin B5. This humectant helps to soothe and hydrate skin. Acetyl hexapeptide-8: a multifunctional peptide that works to leave skin feeling plumper, firmer and smoother, all the while reducing the appearance of fine lines. Made without Silicones, parabens, PEGs, sulfates (SLS/SLES), GMOs, mineral oils, petrolatum, synthetic colours, synthetic fragrances or animal testing. Usage AM: Much Plumper Skin goes on after your cleansers and toners and before your face oils, face creams, SPF and makeup. PM: Much Plumper Skin goes on after your cleansers, exfoliants, and toners. Follow with your face oil, and lush night creams. Item Code I-055539