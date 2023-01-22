Go-To

Much Plumper Skin

$48.00

The MECCA view: A hydrating serum packed with peptides, provitamin B5 and four types of hyaluronic acid to expertly quench and plump your skin. Designed to deeply replenish even extremely dry or dehydrated skin, Much Plumper Skin boosts and seals in moisture levels, giving bouncy, radiant skin. The four types of hyaluronic acid offer multi-targeted hydration, penetrating deep within the skin’s barrier to protect you from dehydration and prevent trans-epidermal water loss. Restore moisture levels, soothe, and give skin an instant boost of hydration and bounce.