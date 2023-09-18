Go-To Skincare

Much Brighter Skin

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Go-To Skincare

Benefits Cruelty-free •Brightening •Fades pigmentation •Sulphate-free The MECCA view Add a daily dose of radiance to your complexion with this brightening face serum. Enriched with a stable form of vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid that give your skin a boost of hydration and antioxidants. With use skin will appear more smoother, bouncier and bright. Key ingredients Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate: A derivative of vitamin c, this supercharged antioxidant helps protect the skin against photo damage of the skin including premature ageing; keeping it looking fresh and healthy. Niacinamide: Also known as Vitamin B3, niacinamide is a skin brightening agent as well as a very effective skin-restoring ingredient that helps keep your skin hydrated and firm. Kakadu Plum Extract: Derived from the native Australian Kakadu Plum tree, this extract is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C in the world! This makes it a powerful antioxidant protecting the skin against premature aging. Made without Silicones, parabens, PEGs, sulfates (SLS/SLES), GMOs, mineral oils, petrolatum, synthetic colours, synthetic fragrances or animal testing. Usage Pat one pump of serum onto your face, neck and decolletage (avoiding the eye area) after cleansing, in the morning. Follow on with other skin care, and always SPF. Item Code I-052030