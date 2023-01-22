Go-To

Much Brighter Skin

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Add a daily dose of radiance to your complexion with this brightening face serum. Enriched with a stable form of vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid that give your skin a boost of hydration and antioxidants. With use skin will appear more smoother, bouncier and bright. Key ingredients: Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate: A derivative of vitamin c, this supercharged antioxidant helps protect the skin against photo damage of the skin including premature ageing; keeping it looking fresh and healthy. Niacinamide: Also known as Vitamin B3, niacinamide is a skin brightening agent as well as a very effective skin-restoring ingredient that helps keep your skin hydrated and firm. Kakadu Plum Extract: Derived from the native Australian Kakadu Plum tree, this extract is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C in the world! This makes it a powerful antioxidant protecting the skin against premature aging. Made without: Silicones, parabens, PEGs, sulfates (SLS/SLES), GMOs, mineral oils, petrolatum, synthetic colours, synthetic fragrances or animal testing. Pair it with: Go-To Properly Clean Go-To Face Hero Go-To Zincredible SPF 15 More spectacular gifts, right this way! Discover all the gifts that glitter, glow, sparkle and spark joy in our Holiday Gift Guide here.