Much Ado About Mean Girls

What with all the power struggles, rivalries, betrayals, romantic entanglements and witty quips, one could be forgiven for thinking that Mean Girls was based on a Shakespeare play. Sadly, it wasn't. But what if it was?! This book contemplates what everyone's favourite high school movie would be like if Shakesy-P got the chance to turn his quill to the script. Mean Girls was just crying out for an Elizabethan makeover, it's about time! Cady still infiltrates the Plastics, falls for forbidden Aaron, struggles between good and evil and stirs up dangerous vendettas among her fellow students. Spoiler alert: it's still an epic drama packed full of hilarious moments. Just this time it's in iambic pentameter.