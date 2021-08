New Balance

Ms237 Trainers Grey Burgundy

£74.99 £45.00

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

237 Trainers by New Balance The 237 sporty silhouette takes nods from the 327 style. Constructed from suede and nylon uppers, iconic oversized 'N' branding, finishing with a moulded rubber outsole with added grip. In a grey and burgundy colourway. Womens