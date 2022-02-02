Marks & Spencer

M&s Apothecary Ultrasonic Diffuser Gift Set

£29.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ocado

Instantly infuse your living space with a soothing aroma and delicate mist with this luxurious ultrasonic diffuser. Use with the calm aroma oil included, or with any of your favourite Marks and Spencer refresher oils depending on your mood. Complete with auto stop feature and warm illuminating LED light, this sleek and silent diffuser will enhance your home for up to six hours. Height: 18 cm Width: 16 cm Length: 10.5 cm Preparation and Usage This product will come with any relevant care and use instructions, cautions and/or warnings – please read carefully before use. Brand Marks & Spencer