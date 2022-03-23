Mrs. Meyers

Liquid Laundry Detergent (128 Loads)

$30.68

Concentrated detergent formula is effective yet gentle on clothes Contains plant-derived cleaning ingredients with dirt and stain-fighting enzymes 64 loads of laundry per bottle Biodegradable, HE laundry detergent for use in high efficiency and conventional washing machines Garden-fresh lavender scented laundry soap with an original and clean floral fragrance Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day high efficiency laundry detergent features hard-working yet gentle cleaning agents, while also providing a special, singular scent for your entire home. Our Lavender scented laundry detergent has long been prized for its original and clean floral scent. Such a pretty and reassuring herb! Concentrated and effective yet gentle on clothes, our laundry soap really packs a punch when it comes to removing dirt and grime. Contains surfactants from plant-derived sources, dirt and stain-fighting enzymes, other thoughtfully chosen ingredients and, of course, those important essential oils. This biodegradable laundry detergent is HE compatible. Concentrated for 64 loads of laundry. Also available in other garden inspired scents and products such as body lotions, liquid hand soaps, candles, and so much more! Mrs. Meyer’s – rooted in goodness.