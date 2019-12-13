Mr. People Person Woodblock Print

$600.00

Buy Now Review It

At

PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 WEEKS FROM ORDER DATE FOR CUSTOM FRAMING. We’ve been on a Carlo Scarpa kick; we love the Italian architect’s unexpected use of geometric ornamentation in his buildings. Shown here in black and rose on white paper. Also available in coral, black, and white on cobalt blue paper. Large woodblock print | natural black and rose dye on cream handmade cotton rag paper 40.25 x 32 inches framed; approximately 35.5 x 27.5 inches unframed PEOPLE PERSON PLAYLIST: Leo season, ripe tomatoes, Point Reyes. This sonic expression of the Mr. People Person print is curated in collaboration with Mark “Frosty” McNeill, co-founder of Dublab. About our process: Our ongoing partnership with a woman-run printing and papermaking studio in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Our open editions are hand block printed on cotton rag paper made from textile production scraps in Jaipur— a zero waste process. About our museum-quality frames: Floated and framed in museum-quality shadowbox frames by Simply Framed in the US. Maple frames available in natural (pictured), black, or white finish with UV-shielding plexiglass. Frames include wall bumpers, hanging hardware + nails Please email us hello@blockshoptextiles.com for pricing on INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING for framed prints.