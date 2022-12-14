CB2

Movie Queen Sleeper Sofa

$2499.00

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

This sleeper version of our best-selling Movie Sofa is a two-in-one. The deep down lounge appeal of the sofa we know and love, but with a spacious queen bed inside. It's off with the uni-cushion, then pull out the 5.25" coil/foam mattress in one smooth move. For orders placed with our Winslow fabric: Due to the intricate printing process of this fabric, an extra seam will be sewn down the center of the frame. Please note the pattern will be seamlessly aligned to match. Movie Queen Sleeper Sofa Queen-size sleeper 5.25" coil/foam mattress Frame is made with hardwood that's kiln-dried to prevent warping Seat cushion is multilayer soy- or plant-based polyfoam Cognac-stained removable hardwood legs