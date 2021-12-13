Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Lemon
Movie Night Slippers
$35.00
$24.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Beautifully combining the functionality of a sock with the cozy comfort of a slipper, these knit booties will delight just about anyone on your list.
More from Lemon
Lemon
Speckled Popcorn Slippers
BUY
$30.00
Anthropologie
Lemon
Cool Mist Air Humidifier Ultrasonic Diffuser
BUY
$24.99
$59.99
Amazon
Lemon
Infinity Scarf
BUY
$30.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted