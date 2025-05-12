Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
Foldup
Movement Bag & Mat Bundle
$318.00
$279.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Foldup
Need a few alternatives?
Manduka
Prolite® Yoga Mat 4.7mm
BUY
$85.00
$99.00
Manduka
Foldup
Movement Bag & Mat Bundle
BUY
$279.00
$318.00
Foldup
Manduka
Cork Yoga Block - 2 Pack
BUY
$42.00
Manduka
Alo
Warrior Mat
BUY
$128.00
Alo
More from Foldup
Foldup
Foldup Movement Bag & Mat Bundle
BUY
$249.00
Foldup
Foldup
Movement Bag & Mat Bundle
BUY
$249.00
$289.00
Foldup
More from Fitness
TriggerPoint
Grid Foam Roller
BUY
$26.24
$36.99
Amazon
HAPBEAR
12.5/25 Lbs Adjustable Exercise Dumbbell Set
BUY
$99.99
Amazon
URBNFit
Exercise Ball - Yoga Balance Ball W/ Pump
BUY
$16.14
$23.97
Amazon
Manduka
Prolite® Yoga Mat 4.7mm
BUY
$85.00
$99.00
Manduka
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted