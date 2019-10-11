Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Zara
Move Over Grandma, I’m Dressing Like A Grandpa This Season
£25.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Cardigan made of a wool blend. Featuring a V-neckline, long sleeves and front button fastening.
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Cable Knit Cardigan
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Wilfred
Deep V-neck Cardigan
$138.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Eloquii
Boyfriend Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Frisson Knits
(made To Order) Becca Cardigan
$370.00
from
Frisson Knits
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Drawstring Trench Coat
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Slip Dress With Straps
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Pinstripe Straight Trousers
£49.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Animal Print Mini City Bag
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Sweaters
H&M
Cable Knit Cardigan
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
HATCH
Faye Sweater
$298.00
$238.00
from
HATCH
BUY
Wilfred
Deep V-neck Cardigan
$138.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
H&M
Chunky-knit Wool Sweater
$79.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted