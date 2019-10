Burberry

Move Over Grandma, I’m Dressing Like A Grandpa This Season

£490.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Burberry expertly knits its TB logo in blown-up proportions onto this brown Caledon sleeveless sweater, lending a contemporary tone to the typically vintage silhouette. It’s crafted from wool jacquard with wide-cut ribbed edges then the V-neck and hem are accented with a coordinating black stripe. Tuck it into a pleated skirt with leather pumps for a polished daytime mood.