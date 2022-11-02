Sonos

$399.00

Premium sound to go Stream with WiFi and Bluetooth Enjoy the unmatched Sonos experience at home on WiFi, and switch to Bluetooth with the press of a button when you're away. Compare WiFi and Bluetooth Easy to handle The built-in handle and cordless design make it easy to bring Move from room to room, out to your patio, to the beach, and beyond. Great sound in the great outdoors Feel immersed in an ultra wide soundstage of deep bass and clear highs everywhere you want to listen. Tunes itself like magic Move uses automatic Trueplay tuning to adapt the sound for your surroundings and content. Always in its element Thanks to its IP56 rating and shock-absorbent design, Move weathers humidity, rain, snow, sun, extreme temperatures, and accidental drops with ease. Battery that lasts Get up to 11 hours of continuous playback at moderate volumes. Effortless charging Simply set the speaker down on the included Wireless Charging Base for quick power. Freedom of control Sonos app Connect all your streaming services, discover new music on Sonos Radio, and personalize settings. Bluetooth Play sound from your smartphone, tablet, or another Bluetooth-enabled device paired with the speaker. Touch Tap or swipe the top of the speaker to pause the music, adjust the volume, skip a track, and more. AirPlay 2 Send sound directly from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, then ask Siri to turn it up from your device. Say to play Play music and control your system with hands-free ease and unmatched privacy. Learn more Hands-free help Ask Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to set timers, check the news, control your smart home devices, and more. Availability of voice services varies by country and language. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.