TLUDA

Mouth Biting Tongue Licking Vibrator Sucking Rose Stimulator

$28.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

TLUDA is a brand specializing in the production and sale of adult personal care toys. Our mission is to empower adults to live healthier and happier ways. We pursue better product quality and customer experience. We have a wide variety of toys at affordable prices. Welcome to search our brand TLUDA store for purchase! We are very grateful for your trust and support! We are committed to keeping our clients' information confidential and discreetly packaged to ensure privacy. We also provide quick-response after-sales service. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. Notice: 😊For your safety and better experience, the product will not be able to be used while charging, please fully charge the toy before the first use. We thank you very much for your understanding! Powerful 10 Bite & 5 Vibration Scientific ergonomic design makes you more comfortable Waterproof and easy to clean USB rechargeable and quick charge Long battery life error: We aim to show you accurate product information. Manufacturers, suppliers and others provide what you see here, and we have not verified it.