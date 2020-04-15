UrbanHideout

Mouse Pad With Phone & Tablet Holder

$19.71 $15.77

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Spruce up your desk with The Urban Hideout™ Mouse Pad: - A sleek wooden mouse mat with anti-slip pads and a phone & tablet holder. - Hold phones and tablets, including iPhone X and new iPad - Provides a natural, comfortable posture and support for your wrist. - Use this mouse pad in your office or on the move without losing productivity. - Made of eco-friendly Moso bamboo wood, shard-free and beautiful. - A novelty gaming mousepad for work with a natural design, pleasing to the eyes.