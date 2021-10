L.L. Bean

Mountain Pile Fleece Coat

$159.00

Buy Now Review It

At L.L. Bean

main, view 1 of 6Front, view 2 of 6Back, view 3 of 6Detail, view 4 of 6Detail 2, view 5 of 6Detail 3, view 6 of 6 ★★★★★★★★★★98 Reviews Stay warm and cozy in our Mountain Pile Fleece Coat, made from extra-plush sherpa fleece for serious warmth. Size & Fit Slightly Fitted. Best with lightweight layer. Falls at thigh.