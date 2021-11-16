Danner

Mountain Light Cascade Boot

$370.00

At Danner

40+ years of hiking boot greatness The women's Mountain Light Cascade is a tribute to one of Danner's iconic hiking styles introduced in the early 1970s – a style believed by many to be the greatest backpacking boot of all time, and is featured in the Fox Searchlight Pictures release WILD. Made in our Portland, Oregon factory, the boot features a rich, full-grain leather upper and flat red laces. The rugged Vibram Kletterlift outsole is perfect for outdoor or casual use.