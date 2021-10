Arcteryx

Motus Balaclava

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arcteryx

Peached for comfort, the Motus Balaclava with soft, double knit Phasic™ AR II fabric gives full coverage, thermal performance and moisture management during cold trail runs, ski tours and snowshoe treks. Crafted at a Fair Trade Certified facility as part of our commitment to transition 80% of Arc’teryx products to fair trade certification by 2025.