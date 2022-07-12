Dyson

【UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY】 This quick-release turbine brush head is compatible with Dyson V7 V8 V10 V11 V15 cordless stick vacuum cleaners. (Note: This roller brush doesn't fit V6 and DC series. It doesn’t fit all Dyson Slim series either ) 【More Efficient Cleaning】The LED bristle roller motorhead provides 2.5x more power and 80% better deep cleaning performance on short carpets than common soft roller brush, thoroughly removing dirt and debris from short carpets and hard floors. 【LED Headlights Illumination】equipped with 5 LED lights, quite helpful when cleaning dark corners and underneath. 【120 degree Flexible Rotation】Easy to install and maintain. Pressing the red button on the short stick, the attachment head is easily separated from vacuum cleaner. Featured a toggle switch, the washable and reusable roller can be disassembled in a few seconds, which is easy for regular maintenance. 【Customer care】We value every customer’s suggestion. If you have any problems with the floor brush, please contact us through our Amazon home page, we will solve the problem for you immediately. Laymi motorized multi-floor brush head is designed to be compatible with Dyson V7 V8 V10 V11 V15 cordless stick vacuum cleaners. The bristle roller can remove ground-in dirt more efficiently than those soft roller brushes on short carpets and hard wood floors. The front LED lights help illuminating dark corners for thoroughly cleaning. Easy to install with the quick release design, no adapters needed.