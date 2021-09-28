Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Zella
Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
$69.00
$29.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Built from a moisture-wicking rib knit and fitted with a no-slip waistband, these stretchy, figure-sculpting leggings keep you cool as your workout heats up.
Need a few alternatives?
Zella
Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
BUY
$29.90
$69.00
Nordstrom
Uniqlo
Heattech Pile Socks
BUY
£5.90
Uniqlo
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$118.00
Lululemon
Entireworld
Organic Cotton Leggies
BUY
$29.00
$58.00
Entireworld
More from Zella
Zella
Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
BUY
$29.90
$69.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
BUY
$65.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Barely Flare Live In High Waist Pants
BUY
$65.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Live In High Waist Leggings
BUY
$35.40
$59.00
Nordstrom
More from Leggings
Zella
Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
BUY
$29.90
$69.00
Nordstrom
Uniqlo
Heattech Pile Socks
BUY
£5.90
Uniqlo
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$118.00
Lululemon
Entireworld
Organic Cotton Leggies
BUY
$29.00
$58.00
Entireworld
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted