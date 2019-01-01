Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Topshop

Moto Black Flared Jamie Jeans

$75.00
At Topshop
These high-rise, ankle-grazing, MOTO Jamie jeans come in black power-stretch denim and retro-inspired kick flares. Wear them with a shirt partially tucked in for weekend-cool. 91% Cotton, 6% Polyester, 3% Elastane. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
Topshop Has Some Exciting Denim News
by Georgia Murray