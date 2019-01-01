Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Topshop
Moto Black Flared Jamie Jeans
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
These high-rise, ankle-grazing, MOTO Jamie jeans come in black power-stretch denim and retro-inspired kick flares. Wear them with a shirt partially tucked in for weekend-cool. 91% Cotton, 6% Polyester, 3% Elastane. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
Topshop Has Some Exciting Denim News
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
R13
Destroyed Skinny Jeans
$345.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Madewell
Cali Demi-boot Jeans
$135.00
$59.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Stylenanda
Side Zip Skinny Jeans
$35.11
from
Stylenanda
BUY
Madewell
8" Skinny Jeans In Carbondale Wash
$128.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Topshop
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Jeans
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted