JIMACRO

Motivational Water Bottle

$22.99

【Time Marker】With a unique inspirational quote and time maker on it, which reminds you to drink in time and have enough water. Water bottles allow you to stay consistent with hydration, with our handy hydration tracker on the side of the drinks bottle reminds you to take every hour and keeps you motivated! 【Two Ways to Drink】With reference to the most popular drinking habits, one lid with two drinking methods, two drinking methods: straw and direct drinking, which is convenient for you to use in different scenarios. Use perfectly for weight loss, appetite control, and overall health. 【Wide Mouth Designed】Hand can reach into the bottle, so it is easy to clean the entire bottle and straw with a brush. Wide-mouth designed makes the sports water bottle easy to fill with ice cubes and fruits, just make your favorite drinking water with lemon, grapefruit, orange, etc without worrying clean. 【BPA-Free】The sport water bottle was made of food grade eco-friendly PETG, 100% non-toxic and BPA-free, don’t have to worry about any harmful chemicals. This sports water bottle is reuseable and offers the best alternative to the disposable ones. You can use it anywhere, no matter you are at home, in the office, in the gym or outdoors. 【Comfortable to Carry】The bottle comes with a big built in handle on the side as well as a strap that's attached to the lid. Achieves a perfect balance between utility and portability. It's very suitable for climbing, picnic, travel, hiking, camping, fishing and other activities. Reasons to choose it: -Creative Motivational Phrases: With unique inspirational phrases on it, this water bottle is designed to motivate you to drink enough required water intake daily, and ensures you stay hydrated and healthy. -Safe BPA Free Material: Crafted with safe and reusable PETG material, this water bottle is 100% BPA FREE, odour free and healthy for your daily water drinking. -Portable Ideal Gift: Water bottle is an ideal for your beloved ones. Also it is perfect for sports enthusiasts to fit any indoor & outdoor activities including hiking, running, workout,etc.