ARC Bottle

Motivational Reusable Water Bottles

$24.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

REMINDERS TO HYDRATE - Convenient Time Markers remind you to drink your recommended water intake throughout the day. Just fill the bottle, drink to the marker every hour, refill at lunch and repeat. A half gallon a day down. Easy as that. 🌱 BPA FREE - Non Toxic Frosted Tritan PLASTIC. Healthy for your body, Healthy for the Environment. Reusable drink bottles save polluting the earth with thousands of toxic plastic water bottles. One reusable bottle saves 1000 toxic bottles, every small step helps. 💠 ELEGANT, SLEEK AND SIMPLE DESIGN. Take it everywhere. Perfect for fitness, outdoors, yoga, meditation, the gym, hiking, music festivals or the office. With our beautifully designed box and gold coloured, stainless steel lid this makes the absolute perfect gift for women or men.