Kevin Murphy

Motion Lotion

£23.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kevin Murphy Store

Adds body and control, enhances curls on long or fine hair in a weightless, invisible lotion. MOTION.LOTION contains sunscreen to protect your hair while your having fun in the sun and will take you from the beach to the dance floor in seconds. Kylie Minogue loves the combination ANGEL.WASH and ANGEL.RINSE and MOTION.LOTION. For a sexy look and feel apply to dry hair as a finishing product or apply to wet hair to enhance natural curls.