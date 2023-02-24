United States
Sweaty Betty
Motion Longline Parka
$298.00$149.00
At Sweaty Betty
Our fully waterproof longline parka for rainy days outdoors. Made from 100% recycled fabric with a cool handfeel. Relaxed fit with an adjustable toggled waistline. Features an adjustable toggled collar with zip-off hood and zip-up vents at the hem. Two popper pockets to the front and two snap-fastened pockets at the hip. Front length size S: 114cm / 45”. Model wears size S and is 178cm/5'10" tall. Style Code: SB8478 Colour: Stone Beige