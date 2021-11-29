Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Buy Black
Beauty
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mothership Ix Eyeshadow Palette: Huetopian Dream
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
What it is: A space-age dream of 10 blendable, high-performance shadows in five futuristic finishes designed for infinite artistry.
Need a few alternatives?
Briogeo
Healthy Hair Wonders Set-$81 Value
BUY
$39.20
$49.00
Nordstrom
UninhibitedQueen
Ayurvedic Hair Growth Oil, Now 8 Ounces, With Leak Proof Bottles
BUY
$23.50
Etsy
Flawless By Gabrielle Union
Flawless Repairing Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Flawless By Gabrielle Union
Flawless 5 Butter Miracle Masque
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
More from PAT McGRATH LABS
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mothership Ix: Huetopian Dream
BUY
£120.00
PAT McGRATH LABS
PAT McGRATH LABS
Skin Fetish Divine Blush
BUY
£35.00
Selfridges
PAT McGRATH LABS
Fetisheyes Mascara
BUY
£26.00
Selfridges
PAT McGRATH LABS
Fetisheyes™ Mascara
BUY
$30.00
PAT McGRATH LABS
More from Beauty
Briogeo
Healthy Hair Wonders Set-$81 Value
BUY
$39.20
$49.00
Nordstrom
UninhibitedQueen
Ayurvedic Hair Growth Oil, Now 8 Ounces, With Leak Proof Bottles
BUY
$23.50
Etsy
Flawless By Gabrielle Union
Flawless Repairing Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Flawless By Gabrielle Union
Flawless 5 Butter Miracle Masque
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted