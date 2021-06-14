Eu'Genia

Mother’s Shea By Eu’genia Whipped Shea Butter

NATURE'S WONDERBALM: Experience the natural moisturizing power of raw shea butter in a convenient 6 oz tin, perfect for everyday home use. With a lightweight formula that soothes skin and keeps pores congestion-free, each butter is made from a sustainably sourced blend of all-natural ingredients. NOURISH FACE, HAIR & BODY: Pure shea butter can be used to restore dry, damaged skin and hair of all types. The light, sweet fragrance and soft creamy texture leaves parched skin smooth and dry hair conditioned. Warm a small amount in your palms and apply to the area needing treatment. SOOTHE SKIN CONDITIONS: The high concentration of vitamins and fatty acids in this whipped shea butter make it great to use as a natural lip balm, hand & body moisturizer, or stretch mark cream. Its anti-inflammatory properties can also help treat the appearance of skin conditions, such as eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis. ANTIOXIDANT RICH & ANTI-AGING: Unrefined shea naturally boosts collagen and restores the balance of oils on your skin to help improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, acne and scars. Use as a primer under your favorite concealer for an added glow and to minimize irritation from makeup and environmental factors. NATURALLY DERIVED & PRODUCED: Extracted from pure African Shea Nuts in Ghana and pressed without chemical alteration, the soft texture and ivory color of this organic shea butter meets the highest quality standards. Women owned and supported, our supply chain is dedicated to developing and fostering the communities we work with.