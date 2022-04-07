ANECDOTE CANDLES

Mother’s Day Glass Jar Candle

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Featuring a charming anecdote and a warm-hearted aroma to match, this hand-poured candle tells a story through a carefully curated fragrance. Best of all? It makes the sweetest gift for a loved one on any occasion - think Mother's Day, date night, or just because.