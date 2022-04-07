United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
ANECDOTE CANDLES
Mother’s Day Glass Jar Candle
$30.00
At Anthropologie
Featuring a charming anecdote and a warm-hearted aroma to match, this hand-poured candle tells a story through a carefully curated fragrance. Best of all? It makes the sweetest gift for a loved one on any occasion - think Mother's Day, date night, or just because.
More from Décor
HoyaDesign
Solid Wall Plant Propagation Station/wall Vase, Birch Plywood, Plant Vessels,...
£18.50Etsy
JuStMakersStudio
Quill - Wall Mirror - Large - Organic Shape - Oak Veneered Plywood - Made To ...
£235.00Etsy