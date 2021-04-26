Paper Source

Mother’s Day Card Bundle For All Moms

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Paper Source

This Mother’s Day, be sure to put a card in the mail for all the various mothers you may know! Whether she’s ruling the world or the perfect wine down partner share a little gratitude on this special day. Bundle includes six (6) cards: —Floral Frame: 2-color letter pressed; Blank inside; A2 size (4.25” x 5.5”) —Floral Earth: Gold foil lettering; Blank inside; A2 size (4.25” x 5.5”) —Mom vs. Dad: Talk bubble illustration; Blank inside; A6 size (4.5” x 6.25”) —Turn to Wine Mother’s Day: Gold foil lettering; Blank inside; A2 size (4.25” x 5.5”) —Botanical: Vintage botanical illustration; Blank inside; A2 size (4.25” x 5.5”) —Gold Foil Bee: Gold foil accents; Blank inside; 4 Bar sized (3.5" x 4.75")