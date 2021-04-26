Lovepop Cards

Mother’s Day Award 3d Card

$13.00

The front of this teal card features a "Happy Mother's Day" message written in white, accompanied by a small floral arrangement. Upon opening this pop up design, an ornate trophy appears wearing a white "World's Best Mom" sash. Beautiful, bright flowers are arranged, overflowing out of the top of the trophy. The background of this design highlights colorful and whimsical floral illustrations in two of the corners. Inspiration for the Mother's Day Award Card: We know that moms are the best -- every mom deserves an award! We wanted to ensure that we hard a card dedicated to all of the wonderful mother figures in the world. If it weren't for moms, Lovepop wouldn't have many of the wonderful employees that make our company extra magical. Thanks, moms! Occasions for the Mother's Day Award Card: So many moms are heroes and deserve a special award in their honor. This design is the perfect way to celebrate the mother figure in your life on Mother's Day. She is sure to love this card almost as much as she loves you! Size: The Mother's Day Award pop up card is 5 inches wide by 7 inches tall. Quantity: One whimsical Lovepop with one blank envelope and the Lovepop Note, a little note card that slides away with your own personal touch.