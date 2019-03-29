Urban Decay
Mother Of Dragons Highlight Palette
$36.00
At Urban Decay
This highlight palette gives you a glow that will light up the Seven Kingdoms. Give your skin a glow that will light up the Seven Kingdoms. This palette is loaded with three new shades of Afterglow Highlighter. Use them individually or layer up to create your own custom highlighter. Our lightweight, finely-milled formula feels super soft, blends seamlessly, and lasts up to eight hours, giving you a finish fit for a Mother of Dragons. Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free. Fill Weight: 3 x 3.97 g POIDS NET/NET WT. 3 x 0.14 oz