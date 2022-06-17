TPH by TARAJI

Mother Earth Clay Hair Mask – 8oz

Great for wavy, curly & coily hair, this vegan conditioning clay mask helps cleanse & lift impurities from the hair while enhancing natural hair texture definition. Listing is for one 8oz jar. Infused with kaolin clay, coconut oil & apple cider vinegar, this nourishing hair treatment softens hair, adding intense moisture to protect from dryness & future damage. Helps prevent frizz. Add to the hair care & hair products you love, like dry shampoo, hair serum, deep conditioner, scalp treatment, curl cream, hair detangler, hair mask, hair cream, hair moisturizer & essential oils. We use ingredients for healthy hair: agave, aloe, avocado oil, baobab protein, biotin, castor oil, chamomile, flaxseed, green tea, honey, olive oil, shea butter, squalane oil, tea tree oil & more. Whether you wear weaves, waves, wigs, braids, straight or a curly afro, TPH by TARAJI redefines hair care for your scalp & hair. Our products are cruelty free, gluten free & safe for all hair types.