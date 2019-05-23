Stella Valle

Mother | Daughter Bracelet

We share a special Mother Daughter bond that is unbreakable. You pick me up when I am down. You help me see beauty in myself beyond what I can see. You remind me that tough times are only temporary. You remind me I am strong. You help me chase my dreams and do everything you can to support me. You are always there for me no matter what the circumstance. The laughs, the tears, the good times, and the tough ones strengthen our love. Our love knows no condition. Our love never diminishes. Our love only grows stronger. Thank you for being my cheerleader, my problem solver, my healer, and my heart and soul! Thank you for being the by my side through it all! I couldn’t ask for more. I owe so much to you! I honor you and celebrate you and our special relationship and the love we share. Always remember: The best within you is the best within me. Our Mother Daughter bracelets will remind us of this and connect us where ever we go!