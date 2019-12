RIXO

Moss – Watercolour Spot Black Pastel

£185.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rixo London

Our classic Moss blouse gets an update in our Sequin Watercolour Spot and trust us, you need this in your life. Wear with jeans and your favourite shoes for weekends done right, or with co-ordinating Kelly skirt for a showstopping outfit that will light up the dancefloor. Just add statement jewellery and get ready to make a lasting impression.