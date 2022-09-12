Girlfriend Collective

Moss Please Recycle Backpack

$82.00

Buy Now Review It

At Girlfriend Collective

Just a wild guess — you’ve probably had a backpack once or twice in your life. So why not make your next one really sleek, stylish and sustainable? On top of having a timeless minimalist design, it’s water-resistant, comfy to wear, and is made with recycled plastic bottles. Oh, and it and can be recycled with ReGirlfriend after it’s done going to class, commuting to work, traveling, hiking, etc. Body, lining and straps all made from 100% recycled plastic bottles (RPET) Recyclable with ReGirlfriend Water-resistant design Custom “Please Recycle” webbing on adjustable straps Padding on straps for comfort Main pocket and front pocket have zipper closures Two open side pockets for easy access Interior sleeve for notebooks or laptops Adjustable straps with strap keepers Thumb loops for easy adjusting To take care of it, machine wash cold and lay flat to dry.