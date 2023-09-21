Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Girlfriend Collective
Moss Paloma Racerback Dress
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend Collective
Need a few alternatives?
Zara x Steven Meisel
Leather Shirt Dress
BUY
$229.00
Zara
Uniqlo : C
Boat Neck Long-sleeve Knit Dress
BUY
$69.90
Uniqlo
House of CB
Carmen Bustier Sundress
BUY
$225.00
Nordstrom
BELAROI
Short Sleeve Swing T-shirt Dress
BUY
$24.99
$29.99
Amazon
More from Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Earth Dylan Tank Bra
BUY
$36.80
$46.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Riley Sweetheart Dress
BUY
$88.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Citrine Paloma Racerback Dress
BUY
$70.40
$88.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Willa Strappy Tank
BUY
$44.00
Girlfriend Collective
More from Dresses
Vince Camuto
Cowl-neck Midi Dress
BUY
$74.99
$148.00
Vince Camuto
Staud
Samuel Dress
BUY
$365.00
Amazon
Madewell
Poplin Halter Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$103.60
$148.00
Amazon
Alfred Sung
Square Neck Satin A-line Gown
BUY
$261.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted