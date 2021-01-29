MOSISO

Mosiso Laptop Sleeve

$14.99

The laptop sleeve with pocket outer painting marble design enables you to carry your MacBook / laptop / notebook / Ultrabook computer in a uniquely sleek style. Slim and lightweight; does not bulk your laptop up and can easily slide into your briefcase, backpack or other bag. Features a polyester foam padding layer and fluffy fleece fabric lining for bump and shock absorption and protection of your computer from accidental scratches. Top-loading zipper on the sleeve glides smoothly and allows convenient access to your laptop computer.