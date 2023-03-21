Moschino

Moschino Teddy Bear Dressing Gown

$365.00

New Season Moschino Teddy Bear motif cotton dressing gown Teddy Bear motif cotton dressing gown from MOSCHINO featuring green, cotton, towelling finish, signature Teddy Bear motif, embroidered logo, slouchy hood, self-tie fastening, two front patch pockets, long sleeves and knee-length. Composition Cotton 100% Washing instructions Machine Wash Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19447828 Brand style ID: A96014420